Kelsey Mitchell Explains Caitlin Clark's Influence on Fever Re-Signing
January 29 has been a fantastic day for the Indiana Fever and its fanbase.
This is because star guard Kelsey Mitchell has re-signed with the team for the 2025 season. Not only is Mitchell beloved among the Fever's fanbase because she has been with the team ever since getting drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft by Indiana, but because her backcourt duo alongside Caitlin Clark turned the Fever into one of the WNBA's most lethal teams in the second half of the 2024 regular season.
Clark already made her opinion about Mitchell re-signing apparent. And during her welcome reception back at Indiana's arena on Tuesday, Mitchell spoke about how Clark helped convince her to stay.
"I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart," Mitchell said when addressing the Fever crowd, per an X post from the Fever's social media account. "Indiana has been my second home since I went pro, so this is the only city I know.
"To see you guys open your arms up to me... that was a big part of me coming back because I got a chance to meet really great people," she added.
"Then I met one of the greatest people in the world, Caitlin Clark, who just ran the basketball world," Mitchell said. "I think together, we hope to make you guys proud. We hope to make you guys feel like you're a part of our success and our journey. And I'm here. Let's do this."
It will be fun to see what the Fever look like next season, having both Clark and Mitchell back and firing on all cylinders by the season's start.