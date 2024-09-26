Kelsey Mitchell Rejects Fever Teammate's High Five Amid Playoff Loss Frustration
The Indiana Fever's 2024 season has come to an end.
Indiana suffered an 87-81 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, meaning that the Fever went 0-2 in the WNBA playoffs.
Given that Connecticut might be the most experienced team in the league and nearly all of Indiana's roster has not so much as sniffed the postseason until this point, perhaps this result should not come as a surprise.
Yet, given the sustained excellence of the Fever's dynamic backcourt duo of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, many fans were convinced Indiana could overcome this tough first-round opponent.
While the Fever nearly pulled off a Game 2 upset, they ultimately fell short; and Mitchell struggled in the defeat. She finished the game with 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists, and a couple of mistakes in the fourth quarter that cost her team dearly.
Although it was a second-quarter interaction between Mitchell and Fever teammate Erica Wheeler that social media is dissecting.
A few minutes into the second quarter, ESPN's broadcast caught a visibly frustrated Mitchell nudging off a high five from Wheeler.
It's unclear what exactly Mitchell was frustrated about. Yet, given how cheerful and humble the longtime Fever veteran typically is, fans don't see this side of her very often.
While Mitchell may be upset about Wednesday's outcome (both individually and collectively), nobody can take away the excellent season that she produced, nor discount how important of a roster piece she is for the Fever.
Mitchell will now most likely become a free agent. Will she re-sign with the Fever? Only time will tell.