Kelsey Mitchell's Sister 'Gotta Agree' With Post Denying Caitlin Clark's Fever Impact

Through 24 regular season games, the Indiana Fever have not had the 2025 WNBA season that fans were expecting from them. While most pegged this team to contend for a championship this season, Indiana has a 12-12 record and has struggled to find consistency on both ends of the floor.

Much of this is owed to Caitlin Clark having missed about half of the season with several different soft tissue injuries, which has kept a Fever roster that features a lot of new pieces from one season ago from finding any cohesion. This has been frustrating for many fans and has created some discord within the fan base.

One Facebook user named Steve Brown made a post at the end of last month that has since caught a ton of attention. The post showed side-by-side photos of Fever stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, and wrote, "Clark's delusional fans can stay mad and call me all the names in the book, but we all saw (including yall) who carries my Fever team and we all know who the offense should be ran through.

"Wether you like it or not, these two players can win some games without Clark, but Clark can't win a single game without them #ArgueWithYaMomma," the post continued.

Facebook user Steve Brown's June 25 post. | Facebook/@steve.brown.311

Kelsey Mitchell's Sister Says "I Gotta Agree!" to Fan Post About Caitlin Clark

However, this fan post isn't just going viral because of what was said. It was because Kelsey Mitchell's sister, Chelsea (who also played on Ohio State women's basketball with Kelsey), reposted it on her own Facebook page and wrote, "I gotta agree!" on July 1.

Several fans on social media have posted screenshots of Chelsea Mitchell's comment (which is still public on her Facebook account) to X, which is causing a lot of attention among Fever fans.

if i had a nickel for every time the front office signed a player whose family hates caitlin i’d have two nickels pic.twitter.com/gWp8D3zdxW — cc akgae (@clrkszn) July 23, 2025

While the comments from Kelsey Mitchell's sister will ultimately have no impact on Indiana's locker room, this sentiment is still eye-opening for Fever fans to read.

Recommended Reading: