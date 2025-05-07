Kelsey Plum and Kate Martin's Wholesome Courtside Exchange Has Aces Fans In Feelings
The Las Vegas Aces' roster looks a lot different than it did one season ago compared to how it looks right now.
The biggest reason for this is that longtime Aces star guard Kelsey Plum is now playing for the Los Angeles Sparks, which is because she was included in a three-team trade that involved former Seattle Storm standout Jewell Loyd coming to Las Vegas.
But Plum wasn't the team's only offseason departure. Core role players like Sydney Colson, Alysha Clark, Tiffany Hayes, and Kate Martin have all also found new homes heading into the 2025 campaign.
Hayes and Martin are both on the Golden State Valkyries, whom the Sparks face off against in a WNBA preseason game on May 6. And before the game, Plum and Martin shared a wholesome exchange in what was surely their first time seeing each other in some time.
The WNBA's X account posted a video of the two with the caption, "It’s all love
"Former teammates Kelsey Plum and Kate Martin reunite ahead of their preseason game. Both will be debuting for new teams!"
It seems that seeing Plum and Martin now playing for two different teams has Aces fans feeling sad. When one fan reposted a video of them with the caption, "Kate and Kelsey reunion. That's family for life," one fan commented, "I’ll sob rn".
"IM GONNA THROW UP BRING MY FAMILY BACK TO VEGAS," another added.
A third added, "I love them sm it's a crime we only got them together for a year 😭".
It will be tough for Las Vegas fans to see to many former players on new teams this season.