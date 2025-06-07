Kelsey Plum Befuddled by 'Crazy' Paige Bueckers Trash Talk
The Los Angeles Sparks improved their record to 3-6 after their 93-79 win over the struggling Dallas Wings on June 6.
While the Wings didn't have their full complement of players (star rookie Paige Bueckers was sidelined due to concussion protocol), the game felt like the Sparks' to lose from the opening tip-off. Star guard Kelsey Plum didn't produce her typical scoring output, as she finished the contest with 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting from the field, along with 9 assists and 5 rebounds. However, Los Angeles didn't need Plum's usual scoring spark, as every starter finished in double-digits.
Plum caught up with Bueckers after the game, and the WNBA's X account posted a hilarious video of them two chopping it up.
The video showed Bueckers and Plum speaking before Bueckers seemed to point out a spot on the floor, then presumably telling Plum something along the lines of that she would get a bucket at that spot over her when they play. This prompted Plum to look to the camera and say, "You heard it! I'll remember this day, I'll remember this day."
After her and Bueckers said goodbye, Plum added, "Rookies talking s*** is crazy! Your rookies are built different here. And they don't even carry their loops anymore, what the f*** is going on?"
While Plum was clearly speaking in jest, it's still hilarious to hear her confused by this "crazy" treatment Bueckers is giving her.
The Wings and Sparks don't play each other again until August 15, which means Plum will have to wait a while to get her revenge on Bueckers.