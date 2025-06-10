Kelsey Plum Blasts WNBA Referees After Sparks Fall to Valkyries
After a tough 89–81 loss to the Golden State Valkyries in overtime, Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum didn’t mince words about how she felt regarding the officiating during the contest in her post game interview.
Despite playing a game-high 41 minutes and driving aggressively to the basket, Plum attempted only six free throws, one of which was from a technical foul. She pointed out the disparity between her physical play and the fouls called against her compared to those on the Valkyries.
"I drive more than anyone in the league, so to shoot six free throws is [expletive] absurd," Plum said, visibly upset, calling out the scratches on her face and body. "I get fouled like that every possession... I'm sick of it," she added.
Plum acknowledged knowing she could get fined for her comments about the referees, but felt delivering the message was important, as in a close game such as this, the officiating can make a big impact on the outcome.
Head coach Lynne Roberts echoed Plums frustrations, feeling her team deserves more protection from the officials saying, “Opposing teams are being allowed to defend her with excessive contact… we’ve got to talk to the league about that, but it isn’t right.”
Roberts also noted she may be fined for making the statement, to which Plum under her breath said jokingly, “I’ll cover it.”
Plum's frustrations with the refs after the game is certainly not the first time WNBA officiating has come into question this season. Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White also called out a perceived pattern of disparity in the whistles against her team over a multiple game stretch. And while the result of doing so commonly ends up with being fined by the league, it’s clear that the risk is worth the punishment in hoping to get the point across.