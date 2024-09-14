Kelsey Plum Confuses Fans With Curious Aces-Fever Interview
The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever by a score of 78-74 on Friday night. It was a tightly contested game between two teams who have been playing great basketball of late and who figure to be dangerous for any opponents they face in the postseason.
The biggest difference between the Aces team that was scuffling earlier this season and the one that beat Indiana in two consecutive games and has won 6 of their last 7 contests is that they haven't needed to rely on superstar forward A'ja Wilson to score 25+ points to win.
This was proven on Friday, where the 15 points Wilson produced were good for third-best on her team. Both Chelsea Gray (21 points) and Kelsey Plum (18 points) outscored Wilson against Indiana, which bodes extremely well for Las Vegas as they enter the playoffs.
While Plum appeared to be playing with a clear mind on the court, the same can't be said for her during a halftime interview question.
When Plum was asked when she liked about Las Vegas' defense after holding Indiana to just 13 points in the first quarter, she paused for five seconds, chuckled, and said, "Um... I don't know. Come back to me later."
Fans were hilariously baffled by this non-response from Plum.
"Kelsey Plum gotta be one of the most weirdest WNBA players," X user @thesheeptrades wrote.
Another fan wrote, "Honestly, she's real for that".
Plum's response irked a third fan, who said, "Is it just me or is Kelsey Plum being extremely rude in this interview?"
Plum clarified the hilarious response postgame, by saying, "I mean, I thought we did a great job as a team, but Kelsey Mitchell was cooking. She had a couple on me as well, so I didn't want to say anything stupid. So I just said come back to me," per Callie Lawson-Freeman.
Regardless of whether fans like her or not, nobody can deny that Plum has one of the WNBA's most idiosyncratic personalities.