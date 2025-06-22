Kelsey Plum Cusses Out WNBA Fan For Mid-Game Gambling Parlay Plea

One of the frustrating aspects about the prevalence of sports gambling is that some fans feel entitled to blame players when their bets don't cash, despite the players having nothing to do with the wager being made in the first place.

Some fans even have the gall to call out players in person or on social media, which is guaranteed to irk the innocent player or players the gambler bet on. And this seemed to be the case at one point during the Los Angeles Sparks' June 21 game against the Minnesota Lynx.

In a quiet moment while Lynx star Kayla McBride was shooting a free throw in the fourth quarter, the game's broadcast picked up a fan in the crowd shouting at Sparks standout Rickea Jackson that they needed something from her for their parlay.

This prompted Sparks forward Dearica Hamby to say, "Shut up," to the fan, which could also be caught on the broadcast's audio. Los Angeles star Kelsey Plum then added on to that by saying, "Shut the f*** up!"

"Yeah, seriously," Hamby then added while McBride took her free throw. This entire exchange was posted on X by @BalaPattySZN, and has since amassed over 200,000 views on the platform in just a couple hours.

fan: “rickea— i need *something something* for my parlay



dearica: “shut up”



kp: “shut the fuck up”



😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/AE6nlkCwDr pic.twitter.com/vgKg3jxFdb — Bala 💫 (@BalaPattySZN) June 22, 2025

Respect to the Sparks players for being willing to stand up to the gambler's jeer in this way. Hopefully, this taught the fan a lesson and can be used as a reminder for other gamblers to keep their losing bets to themselves.

Recommended Reading: