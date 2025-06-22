Women's Fastbreak On SI

Kelsey Plum Cusses Out WNBA Fan For Mid-Game Gambling Parlay Plea

Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum and her teammate cursed at a jeering fan who was whining about a parlay.
Grant Young|
Jun 6, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One of the frustrating aspects about the prevalence of sports gambling is that some fans feel entitled to blame players when their bets don't cash, despite the players having nothing to do with the wager being made in the first place.

Some fans even have the gall to call out players in person or on social media, which is guaranteed to irk the innocent player or players the gambler bet on. And this seemed to be the case at one point during the Los Angeles Sparks' June 21 game against the Minnesota Lynx.

In a quiet moment while Lynx star Kayla McBride was shooting a free throw in the fourth quarter, the game's broadcast picked up a fan in the crowd shouting at Sparks standout Rickea Jackson that they needed something from her for their parlay.

This prompted Sparks forward Dearica Hamby to say, "Shut up," to the fan, which could also be caught on the broadcast's audio. Los Angeles star Kelsey Plum then added on to that by saying, "Shut the f*** up!"

"Yeah, seriously," Hamby then added while McBride took her free throw. This entire exchange was posted on X by @BalaPattySZN, and has since amassed over 200,000 views on the platform in just a couple hours.

Respect to the Sparks players for being willing to stand up to the gambler's jeer in this way. Hopefully, this taught the fan a lesson and can be used as a reminder for other gamblers to keep their losing bets to themselves.

Grant Young
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

