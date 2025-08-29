Kelsey Plum Explains Sparks Strategy for Stopping 'Big Load' Aliyah Boston

The Los Angeles Sparks face the Indiana Fever on August 29, in what feels like a must-win game for both teams.

The Sparks currently have a 17-19 record, which puts them on the outside looking in of the 2025 WNBA playoff picture (they're currently 1.5 games back from the Golden State Valkyries, who have the No. 8 seed at the moment). The Fever are 20-18, which is enough to give them the No. 6 seed for the moment.

Despite what their regular season records might suggest, the Sparks have owned the Fever to this point in the season, as they've won all three contests against Indiana in 2025.

With Caitlin Clark still sidelined with a groin injury, much of Los Angeles' defensive focus will be on star guard Kelsey Mitchell and center Aliyah Boston. Thus far, the Sparks have done a below-average job guarding Boston, as she has averaged 16.7 points (slightly up from her 15.5 points per game mark in 2025) and 10.3 rebounds per game (up from her season average of 8.2) in her three games against Los Angeles.

Aug 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives to the basket past Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Kelsey Plum Gets Honest About Sparks Strategy in Guarding Aliyah Boston

Sparks star guard Kelsey Plum spoke with John W. Davis after Los Angeles' August 28 practice. At one point in the interview, Plum was asked about how the Sparks guards can help their frontcourt in defending Boston.

"Yeah. She's a big load in there," Plum said of Boston, per John W. Davis' YouTube channel. "She can pass very well, she's super skilled, very physical. So we've got to make sure that if we're in the area, help out. And just be super encouraging. Great players make great plays in this league. You can't get your head down, just got to go to the best play. Because she's not gonna be held scoreless.

"But yeah, I thought in the past, our bigs have really battled [against Boston], so they're gonna battle tomorrow," Plum added.

Clearly, Plum was complimenting Boston when she called her a "big load", and she has a lot of respect for what Boston brings to the court for the Fever.

It will be fascinating to see how Boston matches up against second-year center Cameron Brink, who is still looking to find her groove after coming back from a torn ACL she suffered last summer. Brink didn't score in 16 minutes of action against the Fever back on August 5.

