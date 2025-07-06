Kelsey Plum Individually Owns Indiana Fever to WNBA Record Extent

The Los Angeles Sparks improved their record to 6-13 in the 2025 WNBA regular season with their 89-87 win over the Indiana Fever on July 5.

This marks the second time Los Angeles has defeated Indiana this season in two contests. There's no question that Sparks star guard Kelsey Plum was integral to her team securing this victory, as she added 20 points on 6 of 13 shooting to go along with 3 rebounds and 3 assists in the win.

Plum walking away from a game against the Fever with a win has become historically common, which ESPN conveyed in a July 5 X post after Saturday's game that read, "Kelsey Plum has Indiana's number 😳



"She now has the highest win percentage of any player in WNBA history against a single opponent (min. 20 games) 💪".

Kelsey Plum has Indiana's number 😳



She now has the highest win percentage of any player in WNBA history against a single opponent (min. 20 games) 💪 pic.twitter.com/Evm1Qaut8U — ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2025

Of course, 19 of Plum's 21 wins against Indiana came when she was playing for the Las Vegas Aces, where she had been for her first seven WNBA seasons before joining Los Angeles this past offseason. Prior to the Fever's July 3 win over the Aces (which Plum obviously wasn't on their roster for), Indiana hadn't beaten Las Vegas since the 2019 season.

That sustained dominance has now transferred over to Plum specifically, as she has done (almost) nothing but win against the Fever. Perhaps this will change once star Fever guard Caitlin Clark returns to her team, as she was sidelined on Saturday with an injury and also didn't play in the first Fever vs. Sparks showdown on June 26.

Plum will get the chance to improve this historic winning percentage when the Sparks play the Fever again on August 5.

Recommended Reading: