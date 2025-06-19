Kelsey Plum Made Uncomfortable by WNBA Autograph Seeker's Request

Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the sport of women's basketball. This started during her incredible college career at the University of Washington and carried over into her seven-year stint with the Las Vegas Aces, where Plum was a key part of them winning two consecutive WNBA championships. Plum then joined the Sparks this past offseason.

However, an unfortunate aspect of being so famous is that some fans can overstep certain boundaries and venture into uncomfortable territory. This was the case during a recent interaction Plum had with a WNBA fan who was looking for her to sign an autograph for them, as was conveyed in a TikTok from MinnyGraphs, which is an account that finds basketball players and gets them to autograph their sports trading cards.

When Plum was approached by the fan (who was positioned outside of the Sparks' team bus), she said, "Don't y'all find that kind of weird? Low key? Like, low key, c'mon."

Plum later added, "I'm really turned off right now, I'm not gonna lie." Ultimately she did oblige, and signed one of the fan's cards of her.

Kelsey Plum wasn’t a fan of WNBA fans asking for autographs outside of her hotel



(via MinnyGraphs / TikTok) pic.twitter.com/q5bn5vqIGU — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 19, 2025

Several videos of this interaction have gone viral on X, and many fans are showing respect to Plum for being willing to stand on business and call the autograph seeker out in this way. Others are trying to be critical of Plum, as she was seemingly shunning a fan who was simply asking for an autograph.

Regardless of how this video is being perceived, the bottom line is that it's attracting a lot of attention.

Recommended Reading: