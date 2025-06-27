Kelsey Plum's Blunt Aliyah Boston All-Star Stance Turns Heads

Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston didn't produce her best performance against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 26. While the third-year former South Carolina Gamecocks star finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, she only shot 4 of 13 from the field in a game Indiana lost 85-75.
But the fact that this feels like an off-night from Boston proves just how stellar she has been to this point in the season. She is currently averaging 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, and had averaged a whopping 28.5 points per game during the Fever's two most recent contests before playing the Sparks.
There's little doubt that Boston is going to be a 2025 WNBA All-Star this season, especially given that she was the No. 3 overall vote getter when the early fan voting was released last week. But Sparks star Kelsey Plum took it a step further when speaking with the media after Thursday's game.
"Aliyah should be an All-Star starter," Plum said, per the Sparks' YouTube account. "I mean, she has had a phenomenal year, extremely efficient. She's super tough on the block; she's strong, very skilled. She has gotten a lot better. So give a lot of credit to her."
It's cool to hear Plum giving Boston her flowers in this way.
While there's still a good deal of basketball to be played before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game rosters are finalized, fans can feel certain that both Boston and Plum will be taking the court during that July 19 contest at the Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.