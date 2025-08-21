Kelsey Plum's Explicit 7-Word Plea After Game Winner vs Wings Says It All

While much of the women's basketball community was sleeping on Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings produced an all-time classic game on the Sparks' home court.

Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers stole the show, as she finished the game with a career-high 44 points. This is the most points a single player has scored in a WNBA game this season and tied the legendary Cynthia Cooper’s 28-year-old record for most points in a game by a first-year player, according to ESPN.

Aug 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles the ball against LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite this generational performance from Paige, the Wings didn't win the game. Los Angeles pulled off an 81-80 victory at the hands of superstar Kelsey Plum, who drained a game-winning buzzer beater.

Plum was dribbling around the three-point line as the block was ticking down and her Sparks were losing 79-80. She then penetrated into the paint and got off a floater with about two seconds remaining. The shot went off the backboard and straight in the hoop as time ran out.

KELSEY PLUM WINS IT AT THE BUZZER FOR THE SPARKS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/gOc3pf8KwT — NBA (@NBA) August 21, 2025

Kelsey Plum's Emphatic Defensive Statement After Game Winner Against Wings

Despite them having lost three straight games, eight of their last nine, and holding a 9-27 record on the season, the Wings have actually been pretty solid on offense of late. Much of this is owed to Bueckers, of course, who has already asserted herself as one of the league's elite guards.

However, Dallas was without Bueckers' partner in crime, Arike Ogunbowale, who is sidelined with tendinitis in her knee for the time being. Perhaps Arike being out was the basis of Plum's frustration after the game ended, which was proven through an emphatic message.

A sideline reporter speaking with Plum postgame said, "I know this is a playoff push. Nine-game season for you guys. How do you turn the page, and get ready for the next one?"

"Yeah. We gotta play some f****** defense," Plum responded before walking off.

Reporter: I know this is a playoff push 9 games season for you guys how do you turn the page and get ready for the next one



Kelsey Plum: WE GOTTA PLAY SOME FUCKING DEFENSE



💀💀💀 fine incoming pic.twitter.com/uMzWQR0QE0 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 21, 2025

Plum has never been one to mince words, as she's typically one of the more outspoken players in the league, regardless of what she's speaking about. And while this has landed her in hot water at times (like it probably will with this statement, as she could earn a fine for dropping an f-bomb on live television), it has also endeared her to countless women's basketball fans.

Plum's Sparks squad is currently on the outside looking in for the 2025 WNBA playoffs, as they currently told the No. 9 seed and the top eight teams make it. However, they're only a half-game back from the Seattle Storm and have been playing great of late.

But Plum clearly isn't satisfied with the Sparks' current form, and seems to think her team's defense needs improving if they're to finish this season strong.

Recommended Reading: