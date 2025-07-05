Kelsey Plum's Midgame Push-Up Display During Fever-Sparks Game Turns Heads

The 5-13 Los Angeles Sparks have headed to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena to take on the Indiana Fever on July 5.

While the Fever are without star guard Caitlin Clark once again because she's still recovering from a groin injury, Indiana's recent form (they've produced two straight blowout victories against the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces, respectively) proves that this will still be a challenge for Los Angeles. Of course, given how great Kelsey Plum has been this season, the Sparks surely feel like they've got a good chance against any team so long as she's on the court.

Plum's ability to score at all three levels has always been one of her bigger strengths. However, she displayed a different sort of strength at one point during Saturday's game.

Plum was knocked down to the ground while being guarded by Fever star Kelsey Mitchell at one point in the second quarter. After lying on the floor face down for a few moments, Plum decided to do three push-ups before getting back to her feet.

This caught the attention of the game's broadcast team, and is sure to catch more attention on social media.

The Fever are taking a 45-42 lead into halftime, and Plum currently has 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting. Perhaps these three pushups will be the extra boost her team needs to flex their muscles in the second half and make a run against the Fever, just like they did when these two teams last played on June 26.

