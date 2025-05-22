Kelsey Plum's Smile Ritual During Free Throws Has Wholesome Origin Story
Not only is Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum one of the most talented guards in the entire WNBA, but her bubbly and charismatic personality has turned her into one of the biggest superstars in women's basketball.
It's hard not to notice the joy that Plum always plays with when she's on the court, regardless of how she or her team is performing. This is typically conveyed with the smile she's wearing.
And fans have been quick to notice that Plum's smile often presents itself while she's shooting free throws, as there have been several social media posts of Plum smiling at this moment that have gone viral over the past few seasons.
Plum did an interview with Sole Retriever ahead of her team's May 18 home game against the Minnesota Lynx. And when she was asked about her free throw smiling habit, Plum offered a wholesome and hilarious response.
"My dad always taught me that they're free, so anything free is a good time," Plum said with a smile.
Plum comes from an athletic family, as both her parents (Katie and Jim) were college sports athletes, with Katie playing volleyball University of California, Davis, and Jim being a football and baseball player at San Diego State University.
And it's clear that Jim Plum instilled some awesome virtues in Kelsey as she embarked in her basketball career, which she has continued to this day with the Sparks.
Perhaps Plum's smile routine will help lead the Sparks to success this season.