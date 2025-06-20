Kelsey Plum Sends Lisa Leslie Clear 4-Word Message About Facing Caitlin Clark

Two WNBA teams that made some of the most compelling transactions during the past offseason were the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces.

For the Fever, this meant adding several veteran standouts like Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, and Sophie Cunningham to the roster to pair with their young core of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull. And the Sparks did something similar by adding veteran superstar Kelsey Plum to their current core of promising young players.

However, neither team's 2025 season has matched up to the expectations that these offseason acquisitions caused. The Fever currently hold a 6-6 record while the Sparks are 4-9.

These two teams will face each other for the first time on June 26 in Indiana. And ahead of that game, Plum told WNBA legend Lisa Leslie what it's like playing against Caitlin Clark in a June 19 episode of Leslie's Between the Lines podcast.

"She brings the show," Plum said of Clark after noting that the two haven't faced each other this season yet. "Literally, with her game, and then also with the fans on the road."

Plum then shared a story about a wholesome interaction her dad (who was wearing Plum's jersey) had with a Fever fan who was wearing a Clark jersey at a bar during one of the Aces' home games against Indiana last year, which included some friendly trash talk between her dad and the fan.

Plum later said to Leslie, "Playing against great players in this league is always super fun. As a competitor, I know you know, you look forward to going toe-to-toe with people."

Plum and Clark going toe-to-toe on June 26 is sure to attract a lot of eyeballs.

