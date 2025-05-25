Kelsey Plum Taunts Angel Reese With Gesture During Sparks vs Sky Game
The Los Angeles Sparks are currently facing the Chicago Sky in a game in Los Angeles. The Sky are still looking for their first win of the season after getting blown out in their first two contests, and the Sparks are looking to get back in the win column, as they have lost three consecutive games after starting the 2025 regular season with a win against the Golden State Valkyries.
It's clear that Kelsey Plum being efficient and effective is a key component to Los Angeles' success on offense, and she's looking great against Chicago on Sunday. One bucket she got while being guarded by Sky superstar Angel Reese is getting a lot of attention because of how she celebrated afterward.
Plum made it past Reese off the dribble and went up for a layup. As she did, Reese swatted at the ball to block it but came up short. After the layup was made, Plum hit the "too small" taunt celebration while looking at her bench, which involves her putting her hand right above the court floor.
Plum performing well on Sunday was made even more important after it came out that second-year standout Rickea Jackson wouldn't be playing because of concussion protocol. Not to mention that Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell are both sidelined due to knee injuries.
Therefore, the scoring onus was on Plum and Dearica Hamby when going up against Reese and the Sky.
It will be interesting to see whether Plum (or Reese) says anything about this taunt celebration after the game.