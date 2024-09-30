Women's Fastbreak On SI

Kelsey Plum Wanted More Smoke With Spike Lee After Aces Loss to Liberty

Las Vegas Aces guard sent a clear message about her courtside interaction with New York icon Spike Lee during the Aces vs. Fever WNBA playoffs series.

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts during the second half of basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Aces are now down 1-0 during their WNBA Semifinals (and 2023 WNBA Finals rematch) series against the New York Liberty after losing 87-77 on Sunday.

It was a thrilling game between two star-studded teams in front of an energetic crowd at Barclays Center. Perhaps the most notable fan in attendance was New York icon Spike Lee, who has built a sort of mid-game rapport with Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu.

While Lee and Ionescu had another courtside interaction during Sunday's game, Lee was also seen speaking with her opponent as a clip of Lee sharing some words with Aces standout guard Kelsey Plum caught a lot of attention on social media.

Since there wasn't audio of what appeared to be trash talk between Lee and Plum, there was no way of knowing what was said.

That is, until Plum spoke out about the exchange during the Aces' postgame press conference.

When asked about the interaction, Plum turned toward Aces head coach Becky Hammon next to her and appeared to ask if she knew what was said. When Hammon said she didn't, Plum turned back to the microphone and said, "I can't say exactly what was said, but I told him that he should talk louder," per Sara Jane Gamelli.

"But it was all well and fun, and it's really cool that he's here. Even last round was really cool that he was here," Plum continued. "I know he's a big sports fan, so it says a lot that he's in the building and that he respects the game. And so yeah, I was just having fun."

Plum wanted to hear even more from Lee during Sunday's game. Perhaps he'll take that feedback to heart during the Aces and Liberty's next matchup on Tuesday.

