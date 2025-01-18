Women's Fastbreak On SI

Kevin Durant's Clear Unrivaled Verdict Speaks Volumes

NBA icon Kevin Durant made his opinion of Unrivaled extremely clear on its opening night.

Grant Young

Jan 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

January 17 marked the first regular season games of the highly-anticipated Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league.

And the games have absolutely delivered.

The fast-paced playing style combined with the exquisite talent that the players are displaying has made for an extremely entertaining spectating experience. Add in the league's 'winning score' rule (the winning score is determined by adding 11 points to the leading team's score through three quarters, which means that the final quarter isn't timed), and watching Unrivaled feels like a welcome breath of fresh air for the basketball world.

Given the attention and traction that Unrivaled is currently receiving on social media, many within the basketball world are tuning in. And one of these is NBA legend and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, who made his opinion of Unrivaled extremely clear on X.

"I love the concept of @UnrivaledWBB…it’s great see our pros hoopin on tv during the winter months…" Durant wrote.

Given that his post has over 300,000 views and over 8,000 likes in less than two hours, clearly many people agree with his sentiment.

The first Unrivaled game brought a ton of intrigue and drama, as the Lunar Owls BC came from behind and defeated Mist BC on behalf of a game-winning three-pointer by Skylar Diggins-Smith.

It will be interesting to see what the viewership metrics will look like for Unrivaled during their opening weekend, along with how they sustain attention throughout the two-month-long season.

What's for sure is that Unrivaled is off to a hot start and that Durant isn't alone in loving this fresh 3x3 concept.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News