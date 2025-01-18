Kevin Durant's Clear Unrivaled Verdict Speaks Volumes
January 17 marked the first regular season games of the highly-anticipated Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league.
And the games have absolutely delivered.
The fast-paced playing style combined with the exquisite talent that the players are displaying has made for an extremely entertaining spectating experience. Add in the league's 'winning score' rule (the winning score is determined by adding 11 points to the leading team's score through three quarters, which means that the final quarter isn't timed), and watching Unrivaled feels like a welcome breath of fresh air for the basketball world.
Given the attention and traction that Unrivaled is currently receiving on social media, many within the basketball world are tuning in. And one of these is NBA legend and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, who made his opinion of Unrivaled extremely clear on X.
"I love the concept of @UnrivaledWBB…it’s great see our pros hoopin on tv during the winter months…" Durant wrote.
Given that his post has over 300,000 views and over 8,000 likes in less than two hours, clearly many people agree with his sentiment.
The first Unrivaled game brought a ton of intrigue and drama, as the Lunar Owls BC came from behind and defeated Mist BC on behalf of a game-winning three-pointer by Skylar Diggins-Smith.
It will be interesting to see what the viewership metrics will look like for Unrivaled during their opening weekend, along with how they sustain attention throughout the two-month-long season.
What's for sure is that Unrivaled is off to a hot start and that Durant isn't alone in loving this fresh 3x3 concept.