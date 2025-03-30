Kim Mulkey Addresses Flau'jae Johnson's LSU Impact with WNBA Draft Decision Looming
The LSU Tigers women's basketball team have been eliminated from the 2025 NCAA Tournament after losing to the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight round by a score of 72-65.
LSU coming up short was surely not because of star guard Flau'jae Johnson, who finished the game with 28 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field go to along with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in 37 minutes played.
While she isn't a senior, Flau'jae is technically eligible to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft since she turns 22 years old later this year. Therefore, there was a chance this NCAA Tournament defeat was the last time she'd ever be playing for the Tigers, as she hadn't announced her decision before the NCAA Tournament.
When speaking during her postgame press conference, Mulkey said of Johnson, "I remember when I took the LSU job. Flau'jae Johnson was the first McDonald's All-American that I signed at LSU. I had not coached or won anything at LSU, and she came to LSU. And so she jumpstarted our program, really."
She later added, "I'm forever indebted to Flau'jae Johnson."
Some fans are taking Mulkey's sentimental stance to mean that Johnson is leaving for the WNBA Draft.
However, an X post from ESPN's Alexa Philippou conveyed that this decision has not been made, as it wrote, "Flau'jae Johnson said she's still thinking about whether to come back to LSU next season or declare for the WNBA draft. She is going to talk to Kim Mulkey and her family before making her decision. She is eligible for the 2025 draft as she turns 22 this calendar year".
It seems that Johnson's looming decision could arrive in the coming days.