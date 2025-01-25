Kim Mulkey Asserts Dawn Staley's South Carolina Team Is Country's Best After LSU Loss
Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers women's basketball team entered their January 24 game against Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks squad as the only other undefeated team in the Top 25 aside from the No. 1 ranked UCLA Bruins.
Of course, the only loss that Staley's Gamecocks have suffered to this point came against UCLA back on November 24, which was the first defeat the program has suffered since losing to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women's Tournament.
LSU is no longer undefeated after the Gamecocks defeated them 66-56 on Friday. While LSU has not faced UCLA to this point in the season, Mulkey doesn't need to when deciding which team is the best in the country.
"I learned we can hang with the best in the country, and I do think they're the best in the country, even though UCLA beat them," Mulkey said postgame when asked what she learned during Friday's loss, per an X post from On3 Sports' Matthew Brune.
"I don't think I've ever coached against a team with 10 McDonalds All-Americans on the roster," Mulkey added.
According to a January 23 article from Lulu Kesin of Greenville News, South Carolina has now won 17 consecutive games against LSU. And Mulkey has never defeated Staley while at LSU.
When Mulkey was asked about how her team can eventaully beat South Carolina, she said, "If I ever put beating South Carolina as a priority over [National Championships]...they're too good to do that right now. Dawn's been here 17 years," per an X post from The Advocate's Reed Darcey.
That's extremely high praise Mulkey provided for Staley's Gamecocks. These two juggernaut teams will most likely play each other again at some point in the postseason.