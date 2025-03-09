Women's Fastbreak On SI

Kim Mulkey Provides Encouraging Injury Update on LSU Star Aneesah Morrow

LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey addressed the injury that star player Aneesah Morrow suffered during the SEC Tournament.

Grant Young

Oct 16, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers came up short against the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns during the semifinal of the SEC Conference Tournament on March 8, losing by a score of 56-49.

Kim Mulkey's Tigers team was already entering this game with a depleted roster, as star guard Flau'jae Johnson is sitting out the SEC Tournament to recover from a shin issue in preparation for the NCAA Tournament later this month.

And it looked like LSU suffered another devastating injury on Saturday when standout forward Aneesah Morrow had to be helped off the court in the third quarter after suffering a foot injury.

This injury came one game after Morrow cooked the Florida Gators in the SEC quarterfinal, scoring a staggering 36 points on 15 of 21 shooting from the field to go along with 14 rebounds and 3 steals.

Morrow ultimately returned to LSU's bench later in the Texas game, wearing a walking boot. While the optics of this situation didn't look great, Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey provided an optimistic update on Morrow's foot after the game.

“She reaggravated a mid-foot sprain," Mulkey said of Morrow, per an X post from Cory Diaz of The Advertiser.

“She’s good to go. I’m not surprised. She was fighting them to get back in the game... She can go for the tournament," she added.

Therefore, the Tigers will likely have a completely healthy team by the time the NCAA Tournament begins.

It will be fascinating to see which seed LSU receives, along with which other top teams they'll be in a region with.

