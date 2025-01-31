Kim Mulkey's Clipboard Crash Out Highlights Feisty LSU vs Oklahoma Game
The LSU Tigers women's basketball team improved to 22-1 in the 2024-25 NCAA season on Thursday, as they defeated the Oklahoma Sooners at home by a score of 107-100.
It's extremely rare that a combined 207 points are scored in a college basketball game, especially one that doesn't go to overtime. It's also rare that this offensive display from both teams wasn't even close to the story of the game.
That's because the story of the game was feistiness on both sides, much of which came from Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey.
At one point in the third quarter, an infuriated Mulkey slapped the clipboard out of assistant coach (and WNBA legend) Seimone Augustus' hands while in the process of yelling at associate head coach Bob Starkey.
Augustus' stunned reaction of holding her hands in place after Mulkey whacked the clipboard out of them is hilarious, and has since gone viral on social media.
And that wasn't the only passion that was displayed during the game. Back in the first quarter, Oklahoma forward Liz Scott and LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith were both ejected from the contest after Smith and Oklahoma center Beatrice Culliton were jostling for position in the paint when a foul was called. This caused Smith to shove Culliton to the ground. Then Liz Scott came up and shoved Smith.
Per the SEC's rules, both players will be suspended for their next game.
Mulkey had another noteworthy moment, as she was issued a technical foul for crashing out on the referees after Flau'jae Johnson got called for a foul in the fourth quarter.
Even if the game wasn't such an offensive showcase from both teams, the fans in attendance surely got their money's worth.