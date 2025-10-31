Kim Mulkey's Emotional Absence After LSU Shake-Up Explained by Coach

LSU Tigers women's basketball head coach and four-time NCAA national champion Kim Mulkey is never afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve.

The coaching legend is one of the most passionate people you will ever see on the sidelines during a game. She is typically seen wearing some unique and eye-catching outfit, gesticulating wildly and screaming at her players, at the referees, and at whoever else is in the vicinity during LSU games. And Mulkey has earned the reputation of being a blunt speaker with the media, often being willing to call a media member out or otherwise speaking from the heart when asked tough questions.

Mulkey elected to display her emotions through a different tactic on October 30, after her team's dominant exhibition win over Langston.

Oct 15, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

'Heartbroken' Kim Mulkey Skips LSU Postgame Media Amid AD Firing

Earlier in the day on Thursday, news broke that LSU was parting ways with athletic director Scott Woodward. Most believe this was the byproduct of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry criticizing Woodward over the 10-year, $100 million contract he gave ex-LSU football coach Brian Kelly (who was fired on Sunday, less than halfway through his contract) on October 29.

LSU now owes Kelly $54 million, which is an absurd amount to be paying an ex-coach. However, Mulkey seems to be on the side of Woodward, which is the reason why she didn't show up for her postgame media press conference after Thursday's game. Instead, her assistant coach Bob Starkey took the podium. And when Starkey was asked about Mulkey's absence, he didn't mince words.

"She's heartbroken," Starkey said of Mulkey, per an X post from Mike Scarborough.

Kim Mulkey @KimMulkey didn't attend her postgame press conference due to #LSU parting ways with athletics director Scott Woodward. The news dropped in the middle of the Tigers exhibition game with Langston.



Bob Starkey @CoachBobStarkey explained why... pic.twitter.com/VsfBSoENU4 — Mike Scarborough (@ScarboroughMike) October 31, 2025

He later added, "Scott has a deep love for coaches and student-athletes and the people that work for him. He works incredibly hard to make sure that we have resources. He has a passionate love about this university, and about this state. And we, and me, personally, are a whole lot better for him," per an X post from Jacques Doucet.

. @LSUwbkb Bob Starkey, filling in for head coach Kim Mulkey during postgame press conference following #LSU 121-41 exhibition win over Langston, says ouster of AD Scott Woodward made it's way to bench during the action.



"We and me personally are a lot better for him." pic.twitter.com/GZFpD4JlmB — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) October 31, 2025

One would imagine that Mulkey would have had a lot to say if she had spoken on Thursday evening. However, it's probably for the best that she didn't, and that Starkey spoke on her behalf instead.

What's for sure is that there is a lot of turmoil within the LSU athletic department right now. Time will tell whether that has any impact on the Lady Tigers' 2025-26 NCAA season.

Recommended Reading: