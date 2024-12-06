Kim Mulkey Savagely Scolds LSU Fans Who Left Overtime Win Early
LSU Tigers women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was fired up on Thursday.
Her team pulled off an impressive 94-88 overtime win over the Stanford Cardinal on December 5 to improve to 10-0 for the 2024-25 season.
While Mulkey is known for showing emotion on the court, she was in rare form in that regard against Stanford. At one point in the game, Mulkey was seen screaming at a referee after they had called a technical foul on LSU star player Aneesah Morrow.
And then during overtime, some of her ecstatic courtside reactions when her players made big-time shots have fans cracking up on social media.
While fans might be happy with Mulkey and her actions right now, the same can't be said in reverse. In fact, Mulkey is very unhappy with the LSU fans who left the game before overtime.
She made this clear during her postgame press conference when she said, "I did. And I took names," when her player Mikaylah Williams was asked by a reporter whether she had noticed that many fans left the game during overtime, per the LSU Tigers on TigerBait YouTube channel.
"I won't see them in church Sunday, because I'll be gone. But I'll catch them next Sunday. I saw it. Sure did. We were down I think seven with about a minute and something to go. Some of them turned back around," Mulkey added.
"Fair weather fans," she said after a pause. "I saw who they were."
Never change, Kim Mulkey.
Although we don't think she could even if she wanted to.