Kiyomi McMiller Transfer Talk Heats Up Amid Rutgers Benching Against USC
One of the most unexpected turn of events of the 2024-25 NCAA women's basketball season occurred before the January 5 game between Rutgers and the USC Trojans, when Rutgers star freshman guard Kiyomi McMiller posted on her Instagram that she wouldn't be playing in the contest.
"To My Fans
"I would like to apologize to my fans. I will not be playing in today's game vs USC, which is #4 in the country. This decision was made by my head coach Coquese Washington. Thank you all for your continued support.
"Godbless all of you~ Kiyomi "The Product" McMiller," she freshman wrote in an Instagram post.
This prompted a ton of discussion about what McMiller might have done for her head coach to bench her. And now conversations have intensified after Rutgers lost to USC 92-42, which was the worst defeat in program history.
In the aftermath of Sunday's game, McMiller has reposted multiple stories (some of which have now been deleted) of people expressing frustration about her not playing against USC. Some of these highlighted the massive loss that Rutgers suffered without her on the court and/or called for McMiller to enter the NCAA transfer portal "immediately".
In addition, McMiller's advisor Leonard Ellerbe is quoted in a January 6 article from Steve Politi of NJ.com saying, "It was shocking,” of the decision to bench McMiller. “In my opinion, this should have been handled in an entirely different matter, and I think this is embarrassing to the entire program.”
Later in the article, he added, “I don’t want to speak in terms of long-term, but this is — you don’t treat people like this. You don’t handle a situation like this. I’m trying to say the right thing here.
"Who knows what her future looks like right now? Who knows what her future looks like?”
It seems that this increasingly messy situation might only get messier as it continues to develop.