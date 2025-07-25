Kylie Kelce Sends Crystal Clear Message About WNBA Player Pay

The "Pay Us What You Owe Us" black t-shirts that the 2025 WNBA All-Stars wore while warming up on July 19 have sent shockwaves through the sports community, as they've brought attention to the ongoing CBA negotiations between the league and its players.

The most important aspect of a new CBA is increased WNBA player salaries, which several players have made extremely clear. While it has been known for years that the world's best women's basketball players receive paltry WNBA salaries, conversation around it hasn't gone this mainstream before.

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Collier forward Angel Reese (5) looks on before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Kylie Kelce Gets Clear About Her WNBA Player Pay Stance

While Kylie Kelce was once best known as the wife of former NFL star Jason Kelce, her Not Gonna Lie podcast has turned her into a star separate from her husband. And Kelce took aim of the ongoing CBA negotiations during a July 24 episode of her show.

After playing a clip of Lynx star Napheesa Collier speaking about the negotiations, Kelce said, "You nailed that. This feels very much like f*** around and find out energy. The league, f****** around, the players said, 'Find out. Check out my shirt.'

She later added, "Players, they're just looking for a larger share of the revenue. And this is an important point: they are not looking to be paid as much as the men. A lot of people, when they take issue with these conversations, the people whose argument is 'They don't bring in as much money as the man' can kick rocks, because that's not what the WNBA is trying to do... They are just trying to get a higher percentage of the league's revenue, which makes a lot of sense.

Kylie Kelce absolutely just COOKED while speaking on WNBA compensation debate. pic.twitter.com/AUfbK6Vd31 — Krysta (@Krysta____) July 24, 2025

"You're not getting money unless those women are on the court. We need to compensate these athletes," Kelce added.

She couldn't have said it any better.

