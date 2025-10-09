LeBron James Drops 1-Word A'ja Wilson Verdict After Aces WNBA Finals Game-Winner

The Las Vegas Aces improved to 3-0 in their 2025 WNBA Finals series against the Phoenix Mercury with a 90-88 win on October 8. This means that the Aces will have a chance to sweep Phoenix and win their third WNBA championship of the last four seasons when these two teams face off again on October 10.

The Aces had a comfortable lead before Phoenix stormed back in the fourth quarter, erasing a 17-point deficit at the start of that fourth quarter to tie the game at 88 with two free throws from DeWanna Bonner with about a minute of action remaining.

The Aces then turned the ball over, granting possession back to Phoenix. But star forward Alyssa Thomas couldn't convert a layup with about 20 seconds remaining, giving Las Vegas the ball back. Head coach Becky Hammon called a timeout with five seconds left, drew up a play for two-time reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson (who scored 34 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and tallied 4 assists in 38 minutes played), and Wilson delivered with a last-second midrange bucket to put the Aces up 3-0.

A'JA WILSON CALLS GAME 🔥🤯



34 PTS

14 REB

3 BLKS



ACES TAKE 3-0 LEAD IN THE WNBA FINALS. pic.twitter.com/5AjbC6J32k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2025

LeBron James Gives A'ja Wilson Flowers After Aces WNBA Finals Game-Winner

Moments after the Aces cemented their win, their social media account posted a video of Wilson's game-winner with the caption, "THAT'S OUR M'VP RIGHT THERE 🗣️".

This was then reposted by the Nike Basketball account, who wrote, "She is who she thinks she is."

And this was followed up by an X post from NBA legend LeBron James, who added, "FACTS!!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥".

LeBron knows a thing or two about coming up big in clutch moments, so his praise of Wilson speaks volumes.

Becky Hammon Explains "Basic" Coaching Behind A'ja Wilson Play

Hammon, Wilson, and Jewell Loyd (who scored 16 points in 30 minutes off the bench for Las Vegas) spoke with the media after Wednesday's win. The second question asked was posed to Wilson and Hammon, and asked what play Hammon called in the huddle that led to Wilson's game-winner.

"Give the ball to A’ja and get out of the way. That’s all the play was," Hammon said, per a video from the WNBA YouTube channel.

A'ja then responded by saying, "I felt like in that moment, if a coach has to tell me what to do, I'm not doing my job. And [Hammon] just drew up a play. It wasn't even a play."

"It was very basic," Hammon chimed in.

This is the first seven-game series in WNBA history, which means there's no precedent for a team attempting to come back from a three-game deficit. However, it doesn't take a genius to know that Phoenix's odds aren't good heading into Game 4 on Friday.

Recommended Reading: