LeBron James Goes Viral for Caitlin Clark Praise
LeBron James knows a thing or two about haters. The NBA superstar has accumulated every accolade imaginable during a career that has spanned over two decades, including becoming the league's all-time leading scorer. Yet that doesn't stop him from having detractors.
Which is probably why his post about Caitlin Clark garnered so much attention. That and the fact that he and Clark are on the short list of most famous athletes in the world.
LeBron wrote "CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS" in an X post in the midst of the Indiana Fever's blowout win over the Chicago Sky. With the call out to haters selling the point.
James did not stop there in celebrating Clark's career night. He also reposted highlights shared by the NBA and shouted out Caitlin on his Instagram story as well.
He even attempted to play fantasy GM for the Fever. LeBron replied to a post from X user CuffsTheLegend that stated "the Indiana Fever need to bring in another proven vet like Tina Charles". To which James said, "Yeah they need another piece. A solid vet! Tina definitely still got plenty game left. A couple others in mind too."
All this showing that LeBron wasn't just giving Caitlin praise, he's been paying attention. He had also previously shown support to the star WNBA rookie when she was on the receiving end of scrutiny earlier in the season.
Clark has flashed some James in her game of late, with her strong finishing and all around impact on the floor making for a fair comparison between the two basketball icons.
And LeBron has clearly been watching Clark closely, leading to him showing love while calling out haters.