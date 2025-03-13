Lexie Hull Conveys Caitlin Clark Readiness Lesson That Translated to Chelsea Gray
Indiana Fever superstar Lexie Hull has gotten to play with arguably the two best true point guards in all of women's basketball over the past year.
Of course, one of these is Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who Hull spent the entire 2024 season playing alongside. And the other is Las Vegas Aces legend Chelsea Gray, as Hull and Gray are playing for Rose BC in Unrivaled together.
While there are some differing opinions about whether Clark or Gray is the better point guard overall at this point in their respective careers, nobody can deny that they're both exceptional passers who possess an extraordinary knack for seeing the court and anticipating action before anybody else.
And Hull spoke to this during a March 12 episode of the Fieldhouse Files Podcast with Scott Agness.
When Agness asked Hull how playing with Clark last season helped her prepare for receiving passes from Gray in Unrivaled, Hull said, "It's just keeping my hands ready. Keep cutting, keep running the floor.
"I think that's what's so great about playing with really great point guards, is you do the hard work and they make the shots easy," Hull continued. "So it's really great just trying to get open, get to the best positions I can, and I have confidence that they're going to find me and they have confidence that I'll be in the right spot. So it's really great to keep bouncing off both of them."
While Hull is still playing with Gray at Unrivaled for one more week, Fever fans can't wait to see Hull getting back at it with Clark during Indiana's 2025 campaign.