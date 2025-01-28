Lexie Hull Reveals Her Fever Free Agency Recruiting Role at Unrivaled
One of the most compelling aspects of the new Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league is that it provides the world's best women's basketball players an opportunity to interact and engage with each other at a time when they'd usually be training individually.
The most fascinating part of this is how Unrivaled is occurring in the heart of WNBA free agency. While players aren't technically able to sign new contracts and join new teams until February 1, negotiations between teams and players have been permitted since January 21.
However, discussions from player to player have surely been taking place since much earlier that.
During her January 28 interview with Women's Fastbreak on SI, Indiana Fever and Rose BC standout Lexie Hull discussed what she has been hearing and saying about her WNBA team amid the ongoing free agency buzz.
"It's honestly the perfect place for that to happen and the perfect time for that to happen. It's pretty fun to be in the locker room, be in the training room and those conversations are happening every day," Hull said.
"People just talking about, well, where do you think so and so is gonna go? So it's cool to hear the back end of things that you wouldn't necessarily hear. And on the recruiting side, it's just building those relationships with players and sharing what it's like to play with the Fever.
"I've talked to some girls. They asked what it's like in Indiana and I'll tell them. Hopefully, that has a positive reflection and they'll be excited about potentially playing for the Fever one day," she added.
While Hull didn't mention exactly who she has spoken to, there are several free agent players available this offseason who would seem to be great fits with the Fever.