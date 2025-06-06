Liberty Coach Says Mystics Rookie Kiki Iriafen May Be Better in WNBA than at USC
It's safe to say that Washington Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen has acclimated well to the WNBA.
The power forward has come shot out of a cannon to open her pro career, averaging a double-double in her first nine games and earning WNBA Rookie of the Month honors in the process.
New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello has been subjected a firsthand look at Iriafen, playing the Mystics twice in the span of a week—and had some distinctive praise for the young rookie.
"She may be a better pro than she was in college," Brondello told the media prior to a Thursday night affair with Washington.
That's lofty praise for the No. 4 overall pick out of USC. Iriafen was an AP All-American in her senior campaign, helping the Trojans to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight as part of an elite tandem with college phenom JuJu Watkins.
Iriafen began her career at Stanford and was little more than a role-player in her first two seasons. But a breakout season as a junior, named the Pac-12 Most Improved Player while averaging 19.4 PPG and 11.0 REB, set up a final season at USC that catapulted her into top WNBA prospect status.
The old adage goes that the game gets harder the further you rise, but Iriafen looks as dominant as ever at the highest level, making a profound impact with her size and physicality.
"I've been really really impressed with her game, to be quite honest," Brondello continued, elaborating on the compliment. "Just how it translates to this level. She's got this great physical, big body. She's got confidence. She has a lot of freedom to play -- I think that's good for young players."
Brondello's not alone in this sentiment. Iriafen has garnered some early attention, even drawing similar remarks from On SI editor Robin Lundberg.
The numbers back it up.
Iriafen is one of four WNBA players averaging double-digit rebounds, joining Angel Reese, Jonquel Jones, and A'ja Wilson. She now leads all rookies in scoring and her 14.6 PPG are second-best on the Mystics, shy of only Brittney Sykes.
Arguably more impressive, the eye test backs it up too.
Thursday's loss to the Liberty sinks the Mystics to 3-6 in the midst of a three-game skid. But despite some of the team's struggles, Iriafen has looked consistently dominant and, in the words of Brondello, "confident".
It's only nine games in, but Iriafen is playing with the swagger of someone who could quickly rise up the ranks and become one of the game's top forwards.