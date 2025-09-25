Liberty GM's Explanation for Firing Sandy Brondello Raises Eyebrows

On September 23, it was announced that the New York Liberty would not be renewing the contract of head coach Sandy Brondello, thus ending her time as the team's head coach after four seasons.

This was one of the most shocking coach changes in recent WNBA history. While the Liberty didn't meet up to the massive expectations that stemmed from winning the 2024 WNBA championship (they were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 postseason after collapsing in the second half of the regular season), most would have assumed that Brondello's job was still safe.

Several coaches around the league have sympathized with Brondello and questioned why the Liberty would part ways with a leader who has such an impressive résumé, especially one who is so beloved by her players.

New York Liberty GM Opens Up on Sandy Brondello Firing Decision

Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb spoke with the media on September 25 and fielded several questions about what went into parting ways with Brondello, who led the Liberty to two WNBA Finals appearances in her four seasons.

"This decision was in no way punitive, nor was it reactive, but it's instead rooted in being proactive, nor was this decision based solely on the results of this past season. I actually think Sandy did a good job navigating this group through uncharted waters, through injuries and a lack of availability," Kolb said, per an X post from Lucas Kaplan of Basketball Insiders.

"This decision comes after a thorough examination of what the New York Liberty need as we move forward into a future of an ever evolving WNBA. Very serious thought and consideration was made to retaining Sandy, but ultimately, we determined that evolution and innovation is what is needed at this time," he added.

That wasn't all Kolb had to say regarding Brondello. He later added, "[A coaching change] was very much under consideration last season. We won the championship, but it's not about the end result. That moment will always mean the world to me, and many people in this city & our fanbase, but it was about how we went about it," per an X post from Mylan Ehrlich of Winsidr.

The fact that New York's front office was seemingly deciding to fire Brondello in the wake of winning a WNBA championship is baffling. No coach has ever been fired right after winning a league championship in American professional sports, and the fact that Brondello could have potentially been the first would have been wild, to say the least.

The bottom line is that New York's search for a new head coach is underway, and Brondello is almost sure to be leading another WNBA team by the start of next season.

