Liberty Got in Trolling Bag to Respond to Courtney Williams' Viral Quote
The New York Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday to win their franchise's first-ever WNBA championship.
Regardless of the win occurring in a controversial fashion, the bottom line is that the Lynx came up agonizingly short. This narrow overtime defeat begs the question of whether the game's outcome might have changed if Lynx star Courtney Williams had performed in Game 5 like she'd done earlier on in the series.
Williams finished the winner-take-all contest with 4 points on 2-14 shooting from the floor in 30 minutes played. She hadn't scored less than 12 points in any 2024 WNBA Finals game before Sunday.
The 30-year-old went viral during a halftime interview during Game 4 with ESPN's Holly Rowe. When Rowe asked Williams how deep in her bag she was at that point, Williams responded, "I'm in it. I'm in it, for sure. I'm in a Birkin right now, so I gotta make sure I don't drop down to like a Target bag. I gotta stay in my Birkin."
While this was a hilarious and harmless flex from Williams on Friday, some member of the Liberty's team, staff, or someone else in Barclays Center on Sunday used this quote as an opportunity to troll the Lynx standout after her squad's devastating loss.
Sports reporter Greydy Diaz went viral on X for posting a photo of a brown paper bag that had 'Birkin' written on it along with a plastic Target bag atop the confetti-covered Liberty court in the aftermath of Sunday's game.
Clearly someone kept the receipts from what Williams said two days prior.