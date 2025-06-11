Liberty Star Breanna Stewart Latest to Voice Concerns Over Expanded WNBA Schedule
The 2025 WNBA season is the first to feature a 44-game schedule. An expansion from 40 games the previous two years, the new 44-game regular season is the maximum allowed under the current CBA.
With more games being played and the length of the season remaining the same, several players around the league have spoken out against the new schedule and the additional strain it's having on players.
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart was the latest player to voice her opinion following the Liberty’s 85-66 win over the Chicago Sky last night.
“We want to play the games especially if that’s what is wanted for TV and having these sellout arenas,” said Stewart. “I think the hardest part is no matter what, when I was playing 36 games or 32 games it was in the same amount of time as 44 games.”
“I know on both ends between April and October there’s things happening,” she added. “But I think that’s one of the biggest talking points in the next CBA is like, alright, how can we make it so teams aren’t playing four [games] in six [days] three times in a season and continuing to have the rest and recovery so we are at our best. It’s tough, it’s a tough thing.”
Stewart is far from the only WNBA star to share this viewpoint. Her teammate Natasha Cloud told reporters on June 9th, "Girl, Cathy needs to extend the season. If you want the best product on the floor, we need proper time to rest and recover. "
Cloud wasn't the only player to mention WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert directly. Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally spoke to the media following Phoenix's 89-77 loss to Seattle on June 7th, voicing her displeasure regarding this increased workload.
“We had nine games in 18 days," Sabally said. That’s not really responsible for a commissioner.”
With three veteran players in Stewart, Cloud, and Sabally raising their concerns, it's clear that this condensed schedule issue is a prominent one for those in the league. Adding more games without lengthening the season might be a positive from a broadcasting and revenue perspective, but the players are noting that it's potentially harmful for the product as a whole if there's more injuries and less time for recovery between contests.
The current CBA expires on October 1st, and negotiations have already begun for a new one. With so many veteran players being vocally unhappy with the current schedule, it's likely that this issue remains near the top of the list for the WNBAPA as we continue throughout the summer.