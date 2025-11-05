Liberty Star Sets Record Straight on Breanna Stewart Shade Speculation

Almost every WNBA veteran had the foresight to negotiate their previous contracts to expire at the end of the 2025 regular season. The reason they did this is that this is when the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) was also going to expire, and they knew that a new CBA (when it eventually gets agreed to by players and the league office) is going to allow them the chance to earn vastly increased salaries compared to what they could get in the past.

While this is undoubtedly a good thing for the league's players, it's also going to make for a chaotic offseason. With so many players becoming free agents, the league's landscape is sure to shift drastically, depending on where players decide to sign.

One franchise that fans should keep a close eye on is the New York Liberty. Despite winning the 2024 WNBA championship, the Liberty seem in a state of flux right now, given the disappointing end to their 2025 campaign. Especially because this led to head coach Sandy Brondello being fired.

All of the Liberty's top stars are entering free agency. While two-time WNBA MVP and two-time WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart has made it exceedingly clear that she intends to return to the team, some of her star teammates (including Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones) haven't been as definitive with their desire to come back to the Big Apple.

Jonquel Jones Addresses Cryptic Breanna Stewart Post With Clear Message

The uncertainty surrounding the Liberty's roster right now caused some fans to jump to conclusions about what Breanna Stewart was alluding to when she made a Threads post on November 3 that read, "For the two-faced people, it is the time of the year to reveal your other face."

Let me be clear.. I've been pushing a Storrs to Dallas agenda since last year pic.twitter.com/nWvGQelCAL — Justice Collins (@Justicesverdict) November 4, 2025

While this post was obviously cryptic, some fans wanted to believe it was directed at her non-committal Liberty teammates. And more fuel was poured onto this theoretical fire when Jonquel Jones made a post to her Instagram story on November 4 that read, "I love when people find out every word I said."

Jones then added her own caption, writing, "if 11 toes we're had 11 toes would be down 😌". She then added, "You got two strikes with me. Because after the third it's 💨".

X user @sipTEAwithD reposted both Stewart's and Jones' posts with the caption, "Now THIS is the mess I wanna see during offseason 👀👀👀," and it went viral, amassing over 220,000 views in less than 12 hours.

Now THIS is the mess I wanna see during offseason 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/S2FdxzzdPN — Dee 🌸 (@sipTEAwithD) November 4, 2025

This post also caught Jones' attention, who replied to it and wrote, "Yall messy as hell but yall wish! Me and Stew good 🤣😂".

Yall messy as hell but yall wish! Me and Stew good 🤣😂 https://t.co/jiKrRDgo6l — Jonquel Jones (@jus242) November 5, 2025

It sounds like these fans might have been reading too much into things. But that's not to say that all is now well in New York once again.

