Liberty Troll Aces With Iconic New York Apparel After WNBA Playoff Win
The New York Liberty have punched their second consecutive ticket to the WNBA Finals after a dominant, decisive win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.
The Liberty have looked like the WNBA's best team all season long. While they boast the same star players as last season — in addition to rookie sensation Leonie Fiebich, who appears to have been the missing puzzle piece for them — they're playing much better as a team and have created clear chemistry and camaraderie with one another compared to their 2023 campaign.
It's always great for sports when an iconic place like New York City has an elite, championship-favorite team. Not only does this generate more attention (and revenue) for the league, but it also gives New York a chance to show some of its culture.
And this is exactly what happened in the wake of Sunday's win in Las Vegas.
A little bit after Sunday's game ended, the Liberty's X account posted a photo of Timberland Boots in the Aces' logo in the middle of the court, with the caption, "*clears throat* YERRRRRRRRRRRRRR 🗽".
For those who don't know, Timberland Boots are an iconic aspect of New York fashion and are considered synonymous with the city's streetwear and hip-hop culture.
Therefore, this photo seems to be a way for the Liberty to plant their metaphorical flag on the Aces' home court after eliminating them.
These boots seem to have made an appearance elsewhere, as Callin Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal posted a photo inside the stadium that was captioned, "Things left behind…" on her X account.
It appears that those same Timberland boots from mid-court were left sitting on a chair.
It's hard to imagine that the Timbs were left there by accident.