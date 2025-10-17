Lisa Leslie Admits Angel Reese 'Wish' Amid Chicago Sky Trade Speculation

There has been a lot of speculation about Chicago Sky star Angel Reese potentially getting traded in the future. This stems from the inflammatory comments Reese made about the franchise in a September article from the Chicago Tribune.

Reese was quoted in the article as saying, “I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year," regarding the front office failing to add enough impact players to the team's roster this past offseason, which led to a mediocre 2025 campaign from the team. She also conveyed that if the front office comes up short in her eyes once again this offseason, she would have no problem leaving the team (presumably via making a trade request).

Chatter regarding Reese's comments has died down in recent weeks. This is largely because Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca made it clear that he has no intention of trading Reese this offseason when speaking with the media last month.

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Then again, it would have been absurd to think Pagliocca would have gone public with his intention to trade his best player rather than discreetly shopping her behind closed doors. That is not to say Pagliocca is actively trying to trade Reese right now. But there's a case to be made that doing so would be mutually beneficial.

Lisa Leslie Speaks on What Angel Reese Has Missed With Chicago Sky

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie made it clear what she wants for Reese in case she gets traded during an October 16 episode of The Good Follow podcast.

"I don't know that she necessarily had the veteran leadership that she should have had coming into the WNBA. I wish that for her," Leslie said of Reese. "You think about the top teams, like a Minnesota, and you think about Napheesa Collier having someone like [Sylvia Fowles]. To have a veteran that's like, 'Hey, this is how we do, this is how we work.' She didn't have that, and she still hasn't had that.

"That's the part where I feel like, wow, your introduction to this league really hasn't been what most rookies have. And that's the opportunity to be a rookie, and have a veteran that leads you," Leslie added. "I think in some ways, I wish she would have more of that veteran leadership on the team, day in and day out.

"And I hope for the future, I don't know what's going to happen with Chicago. But if she ends up somewhere else, that she can end up in a place where a team can really appreciate what she brings to the table. Because she's a baller," Leslie concluded.

Lisa Leslie on Angel Reese not having veteran leadership on the Chicago Sky:



“Idk that she necessarily had the veteran leadership that she should have had—if she ends up somewhere else, that she can end up in a place where a team can really appreciate what she brings” pic.twitter.com/acil2WMj3E — AngelReeseCenter (@angelreesec) October 17, 2025

It will be fascinating to see how long Reese is in Chicago for and where she might end up in case she gets traded.

