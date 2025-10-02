Lisa Leslie Asserts WNBA Players 'Will Eat' Cathy Engelbert in Powerful Metaphor

The chatter surrounding Napheesa Collier's comments during her September 30 exit interview after the Minnesota Lynx 2025 WNBA season ended has still not simmered down, despite them taking place over two days ago.

While Collier went off about several aspects about the league office (including how they've failed to take accountability for the poor and inconsistent officiating this season), a conversation she relayed between her and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is the biggest story in all of sports right now.

"I also asked [Engelbert] how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin [Clark], Angel [Reese], and Paige [Bueckers], who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years. Her response was, 'Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything,'" Collier said.

"And in that same conversation, [Engelbert] told me, 'Players should be on their knees, thanking their lucky stars, for the media right deal that I got them.' That's the mentality driving our league from the top," Collier added.

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Collier forward Napheesa Collier (24) celebrates with the trophy and commissioner Cathy Engelbert (left) after winning the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

These comments have caused a massive stir, and several members of the sports community are asserting that Engelbert needs to re-sign and that her job should be on the line because of what she supposedly said.

Lisa Leslie Makes Strong Metaphor About Cathy Engelbert and the WNBA

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie is one of the most respected voices in the sport. This is why it was fascinating to hear her share her stance on these controversial comments during an October 2 episode of her Between The Lines show.

"Cathy, yes, has done, I think, a really good job of helping raise capital, it helping administer in, obviously, the television deal. And all of the things that she has done. But you're only able to do that because of those players that are on the floor — mind you, the product — but you didn't close the gap on the relationship between you, as the commissioner, and the players," Leslie said.

"In leadership, listen: The wolf is only as strong as the pack. And the pack is only as strong as the wolf. But just know, when the wolf doesn't lead the pack properly, the pack will eat the wolf," she added. "And right now, Cathy just put out words that Napheesa took notes on... that [Cathy] can never get back.

"And I think her job will forever be in jeopardy. The trust of the WNBA with that particular commissioner, I don't think it will last," Leslie concluded.

Lisa Leslie speaks on Napheesa Collier's statement on Cathy Engelbert and WNBA leadership. pic.twitter.com/C9vosV4N8j — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) October 2, 2025

Add another person to the list of those who think Engelbert's days as WNBA commissioner might be numbered.

