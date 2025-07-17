Lisa Leslie Laments 'Tough' Reality of Caitlin Clark's Groin Injury

Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark suffered another groin injury on July 15, which is the second such injury she has dealt with this season. While it's unclear how severe the injury is and how long Clark will be sidelined for, the bottom line is that this is a brutal development for the Fever and for all of women's basketball.

And WNBA legend Lisa Leslie conveyed a bleak reality of what Clark is dealing with during a July 16 episode of We Need to Talk on CBS Sports.

"I really feel for Caitlin Clark, because I actually had that injury in 2006. And listen, I was heavily taped around my thigh, around my glute," Leslie said, per an X post from We Need to Talk. "And the hard part is that the groin is an area that you can't just go, 'Oh, it hurts right here.' You feel it deep, you have to get a lot of deep treatment, whether it's ice, and heat, and rest. Well, Caitlin Clark, she can't find a lot of rest right now because she's midseason.

"But I think that injury is really tough because it lingers. No matter how much medicine you take, you can feel fine, you can get back out there. One move, one change of direction, and boom, you're right back feeling that same type of pain. So it's gonna have to be a tough injury that she's gonna have to manage," Leslie added.

When asked how long it took Leslie to recover from that injury, she said, "To be honest... I can still feel that injury linger, because I don't know that it ever really goes away. You just learn to manage and play with it. Which could also lead to why her numbers are down. Listen, the logo shot is the longest distance out there in the WNBA, and that's gonna take away from her lift... I remember struggling all season long in 2006 with that injury."

This is not what Clark's fan base wants to be hearing.

