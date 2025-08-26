Lisa Leslie Shares Why Caitlin Clark Should Be Shut Down for Rest of WNBA Season

Another Indiana Fever game is now underway without star guard Caitlin Clark, as the Fever are facing off against the Seattle Storm on August 26 in a game that comes with a ton of important playoff implications.

The Fever currently holds a 19-18 record heading into Tuesday's game, which puts them at No. 8 in the WNBA standings. Seattle, on the other hand, has a 20-18 record, which puts them at the No. 6 seed. Therefore, the Fever would move up to No. 6 if they can beat the Storm, given that they have an edge in head-to-head record.

Regardless of Tuesday's game's outcome, there are still several weeks of regular season play. This means that there are still several weeks where Clark can ramp up her basketball activity before hopefully returning for the playoffs (so long as the Fever make it). However, given her injury-plagued campaign, some believe that it would be wise for Indiana to shut Clark down for good to ensure she's fully healthy for 2026.

Aug 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench to a foul called against the Minnesota Lynx in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Lisa Leslie Speaks on Potential Caitlin Clark Injury Return

WNBA Lisa Leslie shares this sentiment about keeping Clark sidelined, which she shared during an August 26 segment on CBS Sports' We Need To Talk show.

"She could provide an amazing boost. But again, I'm just gonna put my coach's hat on, my GM hat on. You want to see Caitlin Clark for the longevity of her career. I'm just thinking, me personally, I would not put Caitlin Clark back on the floor this season," Leslie said, per an X post from We Need To Talk.

"The only reason why I say that is because I had the injury that she had. That deep groin injury is nothing to play around with... You can make one move, make one cut, boom, she's back in the same spot. I don't know that it's worth risking it," Leslie continued. "If they get the eighth spot and you get into the playoffs, is it really worth looking at Minnesota round one? I don't know. That's just my opinion."

"I would not put Caitlin Clark back on the floor this season." @LisaLeslie put her GM hat on when discussing the @IndianaFever star's injury. pic.twitter.com/psoQN5OuHS — We Need To Talk (@WeNeedToTalk) August 26, 2025

While Leslie's stance makes a lot of sense, Clark's massive fan base has been clamoring for her to return to the court for essentially this entire season, and they'll be massively disappointed if she doesn't.

Of course, these fans also want what's best for Clark. But No. 22 making her return would mean a lot not only for them, but for the entire WNBA and the sport of women's basketball.

