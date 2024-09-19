LSU Coach Calls Out Angel Reese For Alleged Favorite Hobby
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese's massive fanbase and platform began during her time as an LSU Tiger.
While Reese started her college career at the University of Maryland, it wasn't until she transferred to LSU — more specifically, when she taunted Caitlin Clark in the final seconds of the 2023 NCAA National Championship game — that she became a household name.
Although Reese has since turned into one of sports' biggest celebrities, that doesn't mean her former teammates and coaching staff at LSU aren't afraid of teasing her on occasion.
This is proven by one of Reese's former coach's responses to a Sports Illustrated interview Reese did that was released on Thursday.
The rookie was asked several rapid-fire questions by SI. One of them was, "What are your favorite hobbies outside of basketball?"
"My favorite hobbies outside of basketball are cooking, modeling, and shopping," Reese replied.
When asked what her favorite thing to cook is, she said, "Fried Oreos. Like, my friend Oreos are top-tier."
This prompted LSU women's basketball assistant coach Gary Redus II to respond to the video on X saying, "You never made one dish for anyone while you were here and now it’s a hobby??? And fried Oreos??? You need to stop it @Reese10Angel".
While Reese's former coach was clearly joking, fans are still finding his reply hilarious.
With Reese's rookie season ending on Thursday (although her season has already been over due to her wrist injury) and LSU's season starting in October, perhaps the "Chi Barbie" will visit her alma mater this winter before Unrivaled begins.