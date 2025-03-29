LSU Coach Kim Mulkey's 'All Time' Outfit Had Fans in Hysterics Amid NCAA Tournament
The No. 3-seeded LSU Tigers women's basketball team pulled off an impressive win over the No. 2-seeded NC State Wolfpack in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey has never been afraid to display her fiery personality. Whether that be by her interaction with her players, the way she speaks to the media, or the clothes that she chooses to wear on the sidelines of games, the four-time NCAA National Champion head coach isn't afraid to be her authentic self.
While her team produced an impressive performance on the court, it was what Mulkey was wearing on the sidelines that caught and kept people's attention.
Mulkey showed up to LSU's March 28 game wearing a full-body black and gold outfit that can only be seen to be believed.
Social media has been ablaze since Mulkey's fit was first seen, with several fans going viral talking about what they think Mulkey looks like.
"Kim Mulkey looks like she just established a military tribunal at Talbots," Mike Beauvais wrote, along with a screenshot of Mulkey speaking with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe.
A college sports account wrote, "Why is Kim Mulkey dressed like a matador?" and posted a photo of her alongside a matador wearing an extremely similar outfit.
The Just Women's Sports X account posted a photo of Michael Jackson in a side-by-side with what Mulkey had on with the caption, "Kim Mulkey with an all-time fit 😅".
Another fan wrote, "Kim Mulkey is dressed like the authoritarian leader of a small island nation".
Never change, Coach Mulkey.