LSU Fans Roast UCLA Player for Disrespectful Message After NCAA Tournament Win
The LSU Tigers women's basketball team was eliminated from the 2025 NCAA Tournament by the UCLA Bruins on Sunday, marking the second consecutive season that LSU has been bounced from national championship contention in the Elite Eight.
Comments from both LSU and UCLA players before the game made it clear that there was no love lost between these two programs. On the UCLA side, they had not forgotten that LSU eliminated them in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
And for LSU, UCLA's head coach promoting a 2024 Los Angeles Times article that was widely criticized within the women's basketball community for being disrespectful toward LSU after it was released made this matchup personal.
This bad blood didn't manifest itself during the game. Afterward, however, UCLA freshman guard Avary Cain made a TikTok post that showed her celebrating the win in the locker room. In the post, she said, "We just whooped that ***. L-S-U-who? L-S-Who?"
LSU are are not happy about this message from the freshman and are roasting her on social media as a result. One X user posted the video with the caption, "writing on there ain’t mine but how you gonna talk about LSU who won the natty 2 years ago and your team who barely made in to the final 4 for the first time this year".
The post has over 350,000 views on X.
Another fan replied with a screenshot of Cain's 2024-25 stats (1.5 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game) and wrote, "The ones that talk the most stat line always look like this bruh 😂".
A third added, "Mind you she didn’t even get in the game".
If LSU and UCLA face off next season, one would imagine LSU's roster will use this video as motivation.