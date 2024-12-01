LSU Players Gave Kim Mulkey Her Literal Flowers for 100th Win
The LSU Tigers women's basketball team just completed what might be the most dominant win in the 2024-25 college basketball season.
Kim Mulkey's LSU squad defeated the North Carolina Central University Eagles by a score of 131-44 on Sunday. This jarring final score is even more impressive given that LSU didn't allow NC Central to score a single point in the second quarter, as the score in that quarter alone was 37-0.
While this dominant win was never in question, it still held much sentimental value for Mulkey, as it marked her 100th win as LSU's head coach.
Mulkey spent the 2000-2021 seasons at Baylor, where she also won three NCAA National Championships (in addition to the one she earned with LSU in 2023).
Mulkey was also the head coach at Louisiana Tech for five seasons before going to Baylor. Therefore, she currently has 731 career NCAA Division 1 wins as a head coach.
But Sunday marked 100 at LSU. And her players celebrated this impressive achievement by gifting Mulkey 100 white roses soon after the game ended.
The LSU Women's Basketball X account posted a photo of Mulkey receiving the flowers with the caption, "100 roses for 100 wins at LSU 💜💛".
It remains to be seen how much longer Mulkey will continue coaching before she decides to retire. But whenever she does, this 100-win mark is yet another massive milestone in a Hall of Fame-worthy career.
Then again, she's already in both the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.