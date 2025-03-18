LSU's Flau'jae Johnson Admits This About Caitlin Clark Amid Desire to Settle Score
While LSU Tigers superstar Flau'jae Johnson had to sit out her team's SEC Conference Tournament run because of shin inflammation, the junior is back to a full bill of health ahead of her team entering the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Johnson brings a wealth of NCAA Tournament experience to the tournament, given that the Tigers won the National Championship during her freshman season and then lost in the Elite Eight one season later.
LSU's season ended against the Iowa Hawkeyes in both of these tournaments. Of course, the first one ended with the thrill of victory while 2024 ended with the agony of defeat — largely because of former Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark, who torched LSU's squad, scoring 41 points including nine made three-pointers.
While Clark is now setting the WNBA on fire with the Indiana Fever, Flau'jae is still eager to get her revenge, which she conveyed during a March 17 interview with Complex.
Complex's Brighid Tully asked Flau'jae, "Who's the toughest opponent you've faced so far in your college career, and what did you take away from that matchup?"
"Definitely got to be Caitlin Clark, but also Paige Bueckers," she responded. "I didn't even play against Paige, but I’ve trained with her, and I’ve seen her play–just like her pace and how she attacks the game. I just love that about both of them and their pace, you know what I'm saying?
"Them two are definitely the hardest," Flau'jae continued. "I played Clark my freshman year and my sophomore year. I'm a junior, and so first year–freshman year–we got it. Second year, she got me. So me and Caitlin, we one and one right now. I got to wait until I get into the league to break that tie."
She then continued, "[Clark is] definitely the hardest opponent I've ever had to play. She was able to just facilitate. She's like the best passer I think I’ve ever played against, ever in my life."
Flau'jae isn't alone in being excited to see these two superstars settle their score in the WNBA some day.