LSU's Kim Mulkey Explains Her 'Love' for UConn Losing to Tennessee Before SEC Rematch
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team fell to 21-3 in the 2024-25 NCAA season after their 80-76 road defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers on February 6.
A frustrated Geno Auriemma got blunt about the performance of his best player Paige Bueckers in the aftermath of that defeat by saying, "The bottom line is we have some players on our team that are supposed to be our best players and they've got to play better. That's all there is to it," per the VolReport YouTube channel.
Perhaps one reason for Auriemma's exasperation is that he hadn't lost to Tennessee since 2007. This doesn't come as a massive surprise, considering UConn's dynastic dominance for most of this century. But it's never a good look for a conference as prestigious as the SEC to have a team struggle so mightily against one opponent.
Therefore, Tennessee's win on Thursday marked an important win for not only their school, but for the entire SEC conference.
And Kim Mulkey admitted as much when speaking with the media after her LSU Tigers squad defeated Mizzou 71-60 on Thursday night.
"I would imagine beating UConn — that's good for the SEC, I love that," Mulkey is quoted saying of Tennessee in a February 6 article from Cory Diaz of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. "But I would think they're coming in sky-high."
Mulkey's second line alludes to her team's upcoming game against Tennessee, which takes place on February 9. LSU defeated the Volunteers in a thrilling 89-87 game during their first contest this season.
Hopefully Sunday's rematch delivers the same sort of fireworks.