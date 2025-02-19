LSU Star Flau'jae Johnson Has Fans Lauding Honest Post on 'Shattering Expectations'
LSU Tigers women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson made an extremely poignant and powerful Instagram post on February 17 that has captured the interest and adoration of her fanbase.
The post wrote, "Too Dark. Too Tomboyish. Not Feminine Enough. Pretty For A Dark-skin girl ,Not Focused. Too Skinny. No Sex Appeal. Be A Rapper. Just Hoop. I CAN Only Be Me.
"Just Cause I Carry it well Doesn’t Mean It Ain’t Heavy..
"What I’m doing has never been done before and I’m shattering expectations by pursuing multiple passions, and I won’t be held back by doubts or comparisons. If I don’t excel in one area, it doesn’t diminish my abilities in another. I’m a trailblazer, and my path isn’t defined by societal norms. How can I inspire young girls to defy limitations if I don’t embody that courage myself? I know my worth, my work ethic, and my unwavering dedication. I will not be confined by the opinions of others. I’m an unstoppable force, breaking barriers and redefining what’s possible. I won’t be silenced, diminished, or held to unrealistic standards. I’m a beacon of empowerment, and if you can’t handle the intensity of my greatness, then this isn’t the space for you. I’m Fearless , and I’m unstoppable.Love it or hate it I am me.
"And you may never see this again so enjoy it ..#Anomaly".
Fans on social media are noting how much seeing this powerful message from Flau'jae means to them.
"flau’s new Instagram post & caption! i recommend reading it, its beautifully put," one X user wrote along with a screenshot of Johnson's post.
"She’s a beast and I am here for every thing she has her hand in! Keep shining young Queen. It’s gonna always be a naysayer, saying nothing. #Golden ✨," added another.
An Indiana Fever fan wrote, "There's always been something about Flau'jae that I've really liked. Idk...maybe it's being a dad of 3 girls, but this hits hard...love it! 🫶".
Massive props to Flau'jae for continuing to be an inspiration for women and spreading a crucial message of empowerment.