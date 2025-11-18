LSU Star MiLaysia Fulwiley Gets Clear About Kim Mulkey 'Crazy' Narrative

While plenty of elite women's college basketball players transferred schools after the 2024-25 season, none had captured the community's attention more than former South Carolina Gamecocks star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley transferring to Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers squad.

Some fans felt like there was a good chance Fulwiley would transfer, given that she was still coming off the bench as a sophomore and didn't have a clear path to starting on Dawn Staley's squad this season. However, few could have imagined that she would decide to join forces with one of the Gamecocks' biggest rivals.

Nov 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Milaysia Fulwiley (23) shoots against Tulane Green Wave guard Tamiah Robinson (2) during the first half at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

But Fulwiley was clearly compelled by the opportunity to compete for a national championship in Baton Rouge. And the Lady Tigers have certainly looked like a title contender in the short 2025-26 season. They are now 5-0 (albeit against mediocre teams) and have scored at least 100 points in every game to this point.

They dominated Tulane by a score of 101-71 on November 17, and Fulwiley finished the contest with 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the field. She also tallied an impressive 8 steals, 6 assists, and 3 blocks in 25 minutes played.

She also spent time running point guard, which Mulkey has gone on the record saying she wants to get Fulwiley more comfortable doing.

MiLaysia Fulwiley tonight 🔥



• 20 points

• 8 STEALS

• 6 assists

• 3 blocks

• 7/12 FGpic.twitter.com/JX8dg1hXSw — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) November 18, 2025

MiLaysia Fulwiley Sends Message About Playing for Kim Mulkey

Kim Mulkey is certainly one of the most eccentric figures in women's basketball and is notorious for being unapologetically herself in all situations, for better or for worse. This makes it so her reputation often precedes her. But Fulwiley explained that Mulkey is much different from many who only see her from afar (often going wild on the sidelines while wearing a flamboyant outfit) would figure.

She explained this during her appearance on a November 17 episode of the We Need to Talk podcast.

"What kind of surprised me to start off, [Mulkey] is not as crazy as it seems. Like, on TV, it's not as crazy as it seems," Fulwiley said of her head coach.

She then added, "One thing I kind of like the most about her is definitely how she gives you that second boost of confidence. And motivates all of her players. Even if you're not playing, she motivates everybody to just be the best version of themselves. And she doesn't really try to change you in any certain way. She just tried to make you better, and I think that kind of helps not only me, but the whole team.

"You can kind of see everyone's confidence is really high, because of her, honestly," Fulwiley continued.

It's cool to hear Fulwiley speak so highly of her coach. And it will be fun to see how far Mulkey's confidence boost can propel LSU this season.

Recommended Reading: