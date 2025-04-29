Lucy Olsen Explains Aspect of Iowa Game She Sees Translating to WNBA
When speaking with the media on April 28, Washington Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson spoke about his first impressions of former Iowa Hawkeyes standout Lucy Olsen, specifically regarding her midrange game.
"Well, I think Courtney Williams has shown the world that the midrange game is still alive and well," Johnson said about how Olsen's offensive skillset has translated to the WNBA. "Everybody in the league knows how valued that can be. So, certainly not pulling that away from Lucy in any shape or form. It's just got to be a shot she makes at a high level, which is what Courtney does."
And Olsen echoed Johnson's sentiment about her midrange game when speaking with the media on Monday.
"I would definitely say the midrange game, I want to bring into my WNBA game as well," Olsen said, per an X post from @Christy51WScott. "Courtney Williams is so fun to watch, and just seeing how she's a killer in that [midrange] spot, that space, not a lot of players do it, but it's so effective when you're good at it. So definitely sticking with that.
"And I would say... learning how to play in different roles throughout my college career. I had a different experience every year," she added. "Going to Iowa, I had to change my role again, so I feel like I've just been in so many different situations where I've been able to grow as a player and a person throughout those years."
Hopefully, Olsen's lethal midrange game is showing itself well enough during Washington's training camp, where it will convince the coaching staff to keep her on the roster for 2025.