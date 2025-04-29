Lucy Olsen Explains Aspect of Iowa Game She Sees Translating to WNBA

. @WashMystics Rookie, @LucyOlsenbball s @WNBA Training Camp comments regarding her overall skill set.



She shot a career high 36% from 3 for @IowaWBB , & her midrange game is a part of her overall ability to continue to be a triple threat in the #WNBA @MonSportsNet @goiowa https://t.co/0R8ELaUzZN pic.twitter.com/PpxeRIkGPz